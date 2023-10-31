'Just Looking Like A Wow': Origin And How The Meme Became Internet Sensation

In the video, Ms Kaur repeatedly uses the phrase "just looking like a wow".

"So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow."

If, upon reading these lines, you instantly connect them with the woman saying them and can hear her voice in your mind, you're undoubtedly well-informed about the latest social media craze. This trend is omnipresent, and it's gaining traction not only among celebrities in the film industry but also in the world of sports. It has truly become a social media sensation that everyone is talking about.

So, what's the origin of this viral video?

The "Just Looking Like a Wow" meme started with a video of a woman named Jasmeen Kaur enthusiastically selling salwar suits on Instagram. In the video, Kaur repeatedly uses the phrase "just looking like a wow" to describe the clothes, and her infectious energy and excitement quickly made the video go viral.

People were drawn to the video for a number of reasons. For one thing, Kaur's sales pitch was simply hilarious. She used a variety of exaggerated expressions and gestures to describe the clothes, and her enthusiasm was contagious. For another, the video was a refreshing departure from the polished and often unrealistic images that are often associated with fashion. Ms Kaur was simply herself, and people appreciated her authenticity.

Popularity of the viral meme

The "Just Looking Like a Wow" meme quickly spread beyond Instagram and onto other social media platforms. People began using the phrase to describe everything, from their favorite outfits to their everyday activities. Even celebrities got involved in the trend, with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone posting a video of herself saying the phrase.

Let's Have A Look At How Celebrities Hopping Onto The Trend:



Social media sensation and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, known for composing quirky and funny remixes based on viral trends, created a composition on this viral trend, and it is winning the hearts of internet users. Many cannot get over the infectious tune.

Not only movie stars, but cricketers are also following the trend. Recently, cricketer K L Rahul commented on one of the images of her wife's Instagram post, “So beautiful... so elegant... just looking like a wow!"

In reply to her husband's comment, Athiya Shetty wrote, "@klrahul, I can hear you."