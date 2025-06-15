Juneteenth 2025: Date, History And Why It's Celebrated Every Year In US

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Juneteenth is observed annually on June 19 to mark the end of slavery in the U.S.

Juneteenth is observed every year on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Also known as Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day, it has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s. In 2021, it was officially declared a US federal holiday after former US President Joe Biden signed it into law. The name 'Juneteenth,' a blend of 'June' and 'nineteenth', not only marks the abolition of slavery but also serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and justice.

History and significance of Juneteenth

It was on June 19, 1985, when African Americans enslaved in Galveston, Texas, were told that they had been set free. With the announcement, which was made by General Gordon Granger, the Emancipation Proclamation came into effect. The Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln almost two and a half years later on January 1, 1863.

Long a regional holiday in the South, Juneteenth rose in prominence across the country following 2020 protests over the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other African Americans. It was officially recognised as a federal holiday in 2021.

The day honours those who suffered as a result of slavery in the 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in the colonies, which later became the United States.

Juneteenth celebrations

Juneteenth celebrations began in Texas and other southern states as early as 1866. On this day, people offer prayers and invite family gatherings and then include annual pilgrimages to Galveston by formerly enslaved people and their families, as per Juneteenth.com.

The celebration takes place among families in the backyards as well, where food is an integral element. Some cities like Atlanta and Washington hold larger events which include parades and festivals with residents, local businesses and more.