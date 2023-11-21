Jonty Rhodes Takes Bengaluru Driver's Advice, Enjoys Dosa, Chai At Roadside Eatery

Mr Rhodes post has accumulated more than 157,000 views and nearly 6,000 likes.

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes recently took to social media to share how "grateful" he was to a Bengaluru taxi driver who suggested he take a break at one of the driver's favourite roadside eateries before facing the city's notorious traffic. Taking to X, Mr Rhodes shared a photo of his meal and said that he enjoyed his "excellent" Mangalore bun, Mysore masala dosa and masala chai (tea) at the roadside restaurant.

"When taxi driver at Bengaluru airport suggested to stop at his favourite restaurant for a roadside bite, because according to him: "traffic will be standing!" Grateful I took his advice. Excellent #mangalorebun and #Mysoremasaldosa, finished off with #masalachai #loveIndia," the former cricketer wrote.

Since being shared, Mr Rhodes post has accumulated more than 157,000 views and nearly 6,000 likes. It has garnered various reactions from X users as well. "Brilliant catch as always, Mr Rhodes!" wrote one user in the comment section. "You are becoming more of an Indian nowadays, Jonty," said another.

"Delightful on the field and off the field," commented a third user. "Jonty your more Indian than many indian born citizens. Thanks," added another.

Meanwhile, Mr Rhodes has been in India for a while now. Last month, the 54-year-old also shared photos as he rode a motorbike in Goa. "Great to be "rolling" independently again, mobility = freedom! Picked up @royalenfield from @garagecafegoa and headed down south, 2.5hrs, back to quiet life. Thanks @pumacricket for the other set of "wheels"!" he tweeted.

Notably, Mr Rhodes is considered one of the best fielders of all time but also made more than 8,000 runs for South Africa. He made 5,935 runs in 245 ODIs and 2,532 runs in 52 Tests. One of his daughters is named India while another child of his was born in the country in 2017.