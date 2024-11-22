Joe Rogan Mocks 'The View' Co-Host Who Accuses Him Of Believing In Dragons

Popular podcast show Joe Rogan has seemingly mocked ABC show, The View's co-host, Joy Behar, after she claimed that the former believed in 'dragons'. Ms Behar, featuring alongside Whoppie Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin made the remark when the panel was discussing a poll, showing the number of young American voters who received their daily news from right-leaning political influencers and podcasters. Mr Rogan's endorsement of Donald Trump is believed to have inspired a swathe of young American voters to cast their ballot for the Republican leader in the just-concluded presidential election.

"I think that's why people like our show, because they know that we are checked by ABC News...We went from Walter Cronkite, basically, to this guy Joe Rogan, who believes in dragons. I checked it," said Ms Behar.

"And he also thinks that they, dragons-like, I guess, dinosaur-type of animals, roamed the Earth when people did. So this is a type of really, really bad information that's going out there. But it's possible Donald Trump did roam the Earth when dinosaurs were here," she added.

As the video of Ms Behar's monologue went viral, Mr Rogan quote posted it and said: "That's my new official X description."

At the time this article went live, Mr Rogan's bio/description on the X platform read: "Dragon Believer."

That's my new official X description. https://t.co/rJ4Fozzmcd — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 21, 2024

Also Read | After Bibles And Watches, Donald Trump Is Selling Autographed Guitars For $10,000

Rogan goes on a spree

Mr Rogan fired another shot at the hosts of the ABC show when he shared a clip of his podcast interview with Frrest Galante -- a well-known adventurer. Sharing a YouTube link, Mr Rogan captioned it as saying, "Were dragons real animals?"

"It's so possible that something that flew like a pterodactyl, like we think of pterodactyls as being like bat wings, maybe they had feathers, maybe that a gigantic predatory bird and maybe some of those things looked like dragons," Rogan said in the video.

Afterwards, Mr Rogan went on a spree on his X timeline, posting a number of messages and links, strengthening his argument about dragons being real.

Earlier this week, Sunny Hostin was forced to read a legal disclaimer on air after alleging that former Attorney General nominee, Matt Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and was engaged in illegal sex trafficking.