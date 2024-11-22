After Bibles And Watches, Donald Trump Is Selling Autographed Guitars For $10,000

US President-elect Donald Trump has unveiled his latest merchandising venture, a line of branded acoustic and electric guitars, some of which are autographed. According to the 'Trump Guitars' website, four different Trump-branded guitars are for sale - The "American Eagle Series," the "Presidential Series," the "Signature Edition" and "God Bless The USA". "Coming Soon! The Limited Edition '45' Guitar. Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE - Some personally signed!" Mr Trump announced on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, accompanied by a photograph of himself brandishing one of the instruments.

According to the site, the "American Eagle Series" includes acoustic and electric guitars - with 1,000 of each available for purchase at $1,250 and $1,500, respectively. The guitars feature the image of the American flag, a bald eagle and writing along the guitar's neck that reads, "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN". Some of the guitars are signed by Mr Trump, and they will cost buyers $10,000. Only 275 are available.

"These beautiful guitars feature the iconic phrase 'Make America Great Again' inlaid in authentic pearl up the neck of the guitar and the number 45 on the headstock signifying President Donald J Trump's historic term as president," the website states, promising that all orders will "arrive in time for Christmas".

The first 1,000 "Presidential Series" guitars will be numbered and sold for $2,000, while an unspecified number of "God Bless The USA" acoustic guitars are available for $1,000, per the website.

Notably, the President-elect has advertised several pieces of merch during his campaign. In September, he unveiled a series of watches valued at $100,000. He has also promoted $100 silver coins and 1,000 pairs of limited edition shoes, in addition to $60 Trump-branded Bibles, cologne, perfume and NFT cards. In 2023, he offered a "Mugshot Edition" of digital trading cards featuring a bonus offer for a piece of his suit from his Fulton County, Georgia Mug shot and a dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

In September, CNN reported that Mr Trump's foray into merchandising has seen financial success. His $60 Bible reportedly generated around $399,000 in sales. The limited edition sneakers sold out, yielding at least $399,000 in revenue. However, the most lucrative of his ventures has been the NFTs, which netted him approximately $7.2 million in licensing fees.