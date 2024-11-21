Watch: Trump's DOGE Co-Head Vivek Ramaswamy Plays Mozart On Piano

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-origin billionaire and head co-head of US President-elect Donald Trump's Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE), showed his skills as a pianist when he played 'Perahia & Mozart: Perfect Match'.

The video of his performance is now viral on social media, where the billionaire, who was once in the race to contest as a candidate in the 2024 Republican primary. He received applause from the audience, as seen in the video, which now has over 2.5 lakh views on DOGE's other co-head Elon Musk's X.

Released in 1992 by American Pianist Murray Perahia, the album 'Perahia & Mozart: Perfect Match' is a classic. Mr Perahia is considered one of the greatest living pianists.

Mr Ramaswamy, the 39-year-old biotech investor and "anti-woke" advocate, has built a billion-dollar fortune through his drug-development company, Roivant Sciences, which went public in 2021. His net worth, estimated at over $950 million, makes him the second-wealthiest Republican presidential candidate, after Donald Trump, Forbes reported.

Beyond Roivant, Mr Ramaswamy diversified his wealth through various investments, including in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as shares in YouTube competitor Rumble and the crypto payment firm MoonPay.

He founded Strive Asset Management, an "anti-woke" investment firm designed to counter the rise of ESG-focused funds. Strive was recently valued at around $300 million, with Mr Ramaswamy's stake estimated to be worth more than $100 million, as per Forbes.