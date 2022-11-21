JioCinema's Meme Response To Streaming Complaints Over FIFA World Cup

JioCinema's response to streaming complaints included a video meme.

Football fans were left disappointed yesterday due to buffering issues during the live-streaming of the inaugural FIFA World Cup match on the JioCinema app.

As memes flooded social media, JioCinema replied with a meme while assuring its subscribers that they are working to resolve the issue.

Our team hard at work to solve some of your buffering issues😵‍💫pic.twitter.com/mjxLV5cgmD — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022

"Dear @JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience" tweeted JioCinema.

Joining the meme bandwagon, it posted another tweet with a Tik-Tok video showing a labourer, covered in dirt, at work. "Our team hard at work to solve some of your buffering issues," said JioCinema.

The video was first shared by another user as a meme describing the working conditions at Twitter headquarters after Elon Musk took over.

Here are some of the memes shared by users on Twitter, criticizing the live-streaming of the match.

Jio Cinema every 30 Seconds pic.twitter.com/Eypy0tSZX7 — Tackle From Behind (@tacklefromb) November 20, 2022

