JioCinema's Meme Response To Streaming Complaints Over FIFA World Cup

Football fans were left disappointed yesterday due to buffering issues during the live-streaming of the inaugural FIFA World Cup match on the JioCinema app.
As memes flooded social media, JioCinema replied with a meme while assuring its subscribers that they are working to resolve the issue.
Our team hard at work to solve some of your buffering issues😵💫pic.twitter.com/mjxLV5cgmD— JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022
"Dear @JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience" tweeted JioCinema.
Joining the meme bandwagon, it posted another tweet with a Tik-Tok video showing a labourer, covered in dirt, at work. "Our team hard at work to solve some of your buffering issues," said JioCinema.
The video was first shared by another user as a meme describing the working conditions at Twitter headquarters after Elon Musk took over.
Here are some of the memes shared by users on Twitter, criticizing the live-streaming of the match.
The worst ever start for a World Cup broadcast.— liafuS (@sufail_wr) November 20, 2022
Leave it if you can't do it #JioCinema. Disappointed.#QatarWorldCup2022#FIFAWorldCup#JioCinemapic.twitter.com/dZ4bonUHPf
This is how i watched the first goal#JioCinema#FAILpic.twitter.com/f1ImO4S4xB— Madhu Lambu (@MadhuLambu) November 20, 2022
So that's why it's free...#FIFAWorldCup#JioCinema#Jiopic.twitter.com/pFCS8mBOPB— Akhil Chauhan (@CheeTaHOO7) November 20, 2022
Jio Cinema every 30 Seconds pic.twitter.com/Eypy0tSZX7— Tackle From Behind (@tacklefromb) November 20, 2022
