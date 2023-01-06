Jimmy Fallon Asks Twitter Users To Share New Year Resolutions In 3 Words, Results Are Amusing

Jimmy Fallon's tweet received a massive response from users.

Millions of people make New Year's resolutions each year in an effort to bring some improvement in their lives. A more active attitude to health and fitness, better financial management and learning new things for both personal and professional development are repeating themes each year. Jimmy Fallon, American comedian, actor and the host of 'The Tonight Show' took to Twitter and asked internet users to tweet their resolutions in three words.

"It's Hashtags time! Tweet out your New Year's Resolution in just three words. Could be on the show! #3WordResolution," he said. The celebrity responded by sharing his resolution and writing, "Do one crunch. #3WordResolution," on Twitter.

Since being shared, his tweet received a massive response from the users. Some resolutions were extremely hilarious while others preached life lessons.

"Get eyes checked #3WordResolution," said one user.

Sharing a picture of their dog, a second user said, "Walk the dog....instead of him walking me...."

A third person added, "Don't use hashtags #3WordResolution"

"Pray For Ye #3wordresolution," said a fourth user.

Embassy of Israel to the United States commented, "Eat more hummus. #3WordResolution."

The hashtag was also used to discuss the controversy over Southwest Airlines' Christmas flight cancellations. An internet user made reference to this by tweeting, "Don't Fly Southwest #3WordResolution."

"Eat healthier candy #3WordResolution," added another user.

