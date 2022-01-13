On Jeff Bezos' Birthday, A Treasure Trove Of Old Pics From Lauren Sanchez

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a throwback picture.

As Jeff Bezos celebrated his 58th birthday, girlfriend Lauren Sanchez wished him with a treasure trove of throwback photos. Lauren Sanchez dug into the entrepreneur's childhood album to share some priceless pics with the world - including a glimpse of the Amazon founder working from one of his company's earliest offices. Jeff Bezos, born on January 12, 1964, founded Amazon in 1994. The company would go on to make him one of the richest men in the world - but instead of focusing on his many professional achievements, Ms Sanchez praised Jeff Bezos for his kindness.

"If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes," she wrote while sharing the photo montage on Instagram. She went on to describe Jeff Bezos the way she saw him, writing: "Yes everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don't always see your heart the way my eyes do. They don't see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do.

"They don't see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place-my eyes do.

"They don't see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who's heart is immeasurable and who's ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this."

"Happy birthday mi vida (my life)," she concluded. "I wake up everyday excited to love you."

The birthday post has racked up over 23,000 views and nearly 5,000 'likes' since being shared.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez had welcomed the new year together with a "crazy disco party" on a yacht at St Barts. The couple went public with their relationship in 2019, shortly after Mr Bezos' divorce with Mackenzie Scott was finalised.