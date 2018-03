Japan's Slowest Rollercoaster Derails, Riders Don't Even Notice

Japan's slowest rollercoaster is so slow that passengers didn't even notice when it stopped completely. Patrons at the Arakawa Amusement Park in Tokyo were enjoying a leisurely ride on the rollercoaster when it derailed on Friday. But they only realised this when they saw a worker banging away on the car with a hammer, reports SF Gate. The confused riders asked the worker what was going on, and only then realised that they had come to a halt.The derailment trapped seven adults and 12 children about 16 feet above the ground.According to local reports, the incident took place at around 2 pm in the afternoon. Everyone was safely rescued in about 50 minutes."The coaster was moving so slowly, I didn't notice it had stopped," a woman in her 30s who was on the ride at the time of the accident explained to local media. You can watch a video of the evacuation here The park is now investigating the incident.Click for more trending news