Japan's Slowest Rollercoaster Derails, Riders Don't Even Notice

You can watch a video of the evacuation



Japan's slowest rollercoaster is so slow that passengers didn't even notice when it stopped completely. Patrons at the Arakawa Amusement Park in Tokyo were enjoying a leisurely ride on the rollercoaster when it derailed on Friday. But they only realised this when they saw a worker banging away on the car with a hammer, reports SF Gate. The confused riders asked the worker what was going on, and only then realised that they had come to a halt.The derailment trapped seven adults and 12 children about 16 feet above the ground.According to local reports, the incident took place at around 2 pm in the afternoon. Everyone was safely rescued in about 50 minutes."The coaster was moving so slowly, I didn't notice it had stopped," a woman in her 30s who was on the ride at the time of the accident explained to local media. You can watch a video of the evacuation here The park is now investigating the incident.Click for more trending news