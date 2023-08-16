Japanese Man Dances To Tamannaah's 'Kaavaalaa' From The Film 'Jailer', Video Viral

Kaketaku dances to Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa'.

The song 'Kaavaalaa' from the movie 'Jailer', starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has become a superhit, captivating the hearts of fans around the world.The dance moves featured in the song are being replicated in dance studios as both the film and the song continue to gain immense popularity.

Tamannaah's appearance in the song is truly stunning, leaving a lasting impression. Numerous influencers on social media have shared videos of themselves dancing to this catchy tune.

Now a new dance video related to this trending song has captured the attention of social media. In this video, a Japanese digital creator who goes by the name "kaketaku" has skillfully replicated Tamannaah's dance moves from the song.

Kaketaku, who according to his Instagram bio is a dancer and choreographer, shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Kaavaalaa from Japan."

He went to great lengths to imitate the same dance steps that Tamannaah Bhatia performed in the movie.

The dance clip was posted a week ago, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response from the internet, with many expressing their admiration for his performance.

The video has garnered an impressive view count of nearly 200,000 on social media platforms.

Since being posted, it has been liked more than 29,000 times, and the numbers are only increasing.

Several users left interesting comments on the dance video.

"Myyy Gooodddd, Soooo Smooth, I Love Your Moves Bro, Keep Rocking, Lot's Of Love From Tamil Nadu," commented a user.

"Superb and killing moves," wrote another user.

"Totally different from real choreography," commented a third user.

