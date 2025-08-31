Japanese Grandma, 83, 'Completely Enchanted' By Her 23-Year-Old Boyfriend

An unlikely couple in Japan has caught the attention of social media, owing to their 60-year age difference. 23-year-old Kofu has been dating his classmate's 83-year-old grandmother named Aiko, for over six months, having fallen in love when he visited her house. The couple gained overnight popularity after they were interviewed on the street, according to a report in South China Morning Post.

In the video, Kofu could be seen holding hands with Aiko, who has been married twice, has a son, a daughter and five grandchildren. After her divorce, she lived with her son's family. Meanwhile, Kofu is nearing graduation from university and is currently an intern at a creative design company.

It was love at first sight for Kofu with Aiko reiterating the same feelings: "Kofu has a healthy appetite and is very gentle. I have never met such a lively young man. I was drawn to him."

Despite being attracted to each other, the pair initially hesitated to express their love, primarily due to the wide age gap. The breakthrough in their relationship came when Aiko's granddaughter organised a Disneyland but pulled out at the last moment, leaving just the two of them.

As the duo stared at the Cinderella Castle during sunset, Kofu professed his love for Aiko. "At that moment, I was completely enchanted," she said.

As the love blossomed, the couple decided to live together, though they have not revealed whose home they share. The report highlighted that once their relationship became public, both families offered their support.

Marriage plans?

As for marriage, the couple said the topic has not come up yet with Kofu content at being around her girlfriend. He described seeing Aiko's face first thing in the morning as the best part of his day.

"She is small and looks up at me. Sometimes, she leans on me, and it is impossible to resist," said Kofu.

Aiko said that she feels lonely when Kofu goes to work, but cooking for him energises her. “He also brushes my teeth before bed,” she added.

The unlikely love story has caused a bit of a stir online, with a section of users lauding the love story, whilst others are circumspect of the age gap.