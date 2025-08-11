Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date: History, And Why Krishna's Birth Is Celebrated

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated on August 16, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna was born in Mathura's prison cell to Devaki and Vasudeva under the oppressive rule of King Kansa, Devaki's brother. Krishna's birth is significant as it symbolises the victory of good over evil and the restoration of dharma. The day is also known as Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi.

On this day, devotees observe fast, wear traditional clothes, bathe and decorate Lord Krishna's idols in new clothes and jewellery, and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. People also decorate their houses with flowers and rangoli and observe ritualistic fasts. In temples, festivities begin before dawn and extend all day until midnight, the time when Lord Krishna was born. Devotees organise kirtan and chant the Lord's name.

History Of Janmashtami

As per belief, Kansa, brother of Queen Devaki, heard a prophecy that her eighth son would be the reason for his death. Upon hearing this, Kansa threw both Devaki and her husband, Vasudev, in prison and, one by one, killed all of their six children. Kansa tried to eliminate Krishna, but before he could do that, Krishna was safely sent out of the dark dungeon. King Vasudeva crossed the Yamuna River carrying Krishna over his head in a basket and left him in the care of his friends Yashoda and Nanda in Vrindavan.

Vasudev returned with their girl child born on the same day to present her to King Kansa in the hope that he wouldn't harm her since the prophecy said that their eighth 'son' would be the cause of Kansa's death. However, he threw the little girl against a rock. Instead of getting harmed, she rose into the air, taking the form of Goddess Durga and warning him about his death.

Krishna then grew up and killed Kansa, thus fulfilling the prophecy and saving the town from the merciless rule of Kansa. The day of Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the love, warmth, and beauty that Lord Krishna represents.

Why is Krishna's Birth Celebrated?

Krishna's birth is celebrated for his role as a divine incarnation who restored dharma (righteousness). Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita are considered a guide to living a meaningful and purposeful life. His life emphasises the importance of devotion, selfless service, and living a life of righteousness.

Janmashtami is a time to honour his divine leelas (acts), such as his childhood antics, his role as a guide in the Mahabharata, and his universal teachings. Devotees celebrate through fasting, singing devotional songs, reenacting Krishna's life (like Rasleela), and midnight prayers, marking his birth at midnight.