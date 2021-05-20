Jamie Lever Recreates Father’s Iconic Dialogue. Johny Lever Joins In The Fun

Jamie Lever shared a video with dad Johny Lever

Comedian and actor Johny Lever has made a mark in Hindi cinema with his witty one-liners, hilarious monologues and excellent dialogue delivery. And among his scores of fans is his daughter, comedian Jamie Lever. The 32-year-old has been regularly treating her fans to fun videos with her father. However, shooting for one such recent video was quite the challenge for Jamie, she said in her Instagram post. Though she has shared screen space with her father in the past, this video was different as she was mouthing one of Johny Lever's most famous dialogues from the film Awara Paagal Deewana.

In the video, Jamie is lip-syncing to the lines of the character ‘Chota Chatri', played by her father in the film. Making the video even more special was Johny, who joined his daughter in the video by lip-syncing to actor Paresh Rawal's lines.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “How have I not posted this here 1st ever lip-sync video with the greatest @iam_johnylever. I remember him saying ‘Let me do baapu's dialogues and you do mine. (P.S- I was freaking out while shooting this, he is such a perfectionist, I didn't want to mess up my part or his part rather.)”

The video was received with a lot of love and laughter by social media followers. Reacting to the video, actress Malvika Raj said, “I know this full scene by heart.”

Singer-songwriter Akasa Singh said, “Favorite scene and now reel evaaaaa.”

Many others expressed their appreciation for the post by dropping laughter and heart emoticons in the comment section. One user, who goes by the name Hephzibah Thomas, said, “Best jodi, dad and daughter... Lovely.”

Another user wrote, “Legends.” The video was also widely shared on the platform within hours of being uploaded.

Before this, Jamie had also shared a video of her brother, Jesse Lever, and herself dancing with their father. The clip shows the family dancing to the song Don't Touch Me by A-star. “Duniya bole don't rush hum bole DON'T TOUCH!” the caption read.

Johny Lever's funny expressions and the trio's grace ensured that the video went viral.

