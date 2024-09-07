'It's Amazing But...': American Expat's Take On Indian Hospitality Amuses Internet

The video has accumulated nearly 1 million views.

An American man living in India recently shared his observation about Indian hospitality. In a video on Instagram, user 'John In India' shared his experience of what happens when he visits someone's house unannounced in India. He said that he was deeply touched by Indian hospitality, but he humorously added that there is one thing that he finds a bit "problematic". "How do I visit an Indian's house without them feeding me too much food?" he asked his 16k followers. "I love the hospitality but sometimes it is too much!" he said.

In the video, the Instagram user called Indians "amazing" at hospitality. "I could arrive at an Indian's house at 4pm without telling them and they're still going to feed me a lot of food," he said, before adding that if he did the same in America he'd be lucky if get a glass of water. He then jokingly said that the "only problem" in India is that "they give me way too much food". "I try to be polite and indirect in telling them that I'm getting full but they still give me too much food and I feel like it would be rude if I just stop eating," he said.

Watch the video below:

Mr John shared the video just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 38,000 views and nearly 1 million views. The post also prompted social media users to share various comments.

"CheatCODE : Tell them you are getting full when you are only Half full actually. So by the end of the meal, you are actually full. Btw giving more food equals to more love," suggested one user. "I live in America and if you come say just hello to my mom and tell her you love Indian food she'll feed you food right away," commented another.

Also Read | Watch: Indian Billionaire Stops For Selfie With Fan In Abu Dhabi, His "Humble" Gesture Wins Internet

"I work with a lot of Indians here in the U.K. and it is the same thing. Their hospitality is the best," added a third user. "Damn true, my mother keeps an extra of everything just for the sudden guests. If I laid my hands on those she will go like 'what will I give to the guest if they come uninvited'" shared a fourth Instagram user.

"There is a saying in Hindi homes in India that 'Anyone coming to your home should not left hungry. No matter what time it is'" commented a fifth.

Notably, John is a digital creator and an American expat living in India. He is married to an Indian and loves sharing my experiences and observations about the country through reels and vlogs.