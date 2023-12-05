Italy's 'Most Handsome' Man Ditches Modelling Career, Becomes A Priest

Edoardo Santini has abandoned his dreams of stardom to train as a priest.

Edoardo Santini, Italy's most handsome man, has chosen to abandon the world of modeling for a life dedicated to the priesthood. The 21-year-old, known for his chiseled features and charm, is transitioning from a promising career in the spotlight to a spiritual journey, potentially aiding the Catholic Church's efforts to recruit new priests.

Santini, who nurtured dreams of stardom from a young age, developed skills in drama and dance, setting the stage for a flourishing career. However, a profound calling redirected him towards a life of faith and service.

In an Instagram video, Santini expressed his commitment, stating, "I've decided to give up modeling work, acting, and dance, but I won't abandon all my passions; I'll just live them differently, offering them up to God." The video alternated between images of him in modeling poses and kneeling at an altar.

Quoted by the New York Post, Santini shared, "I have had the opportunity to meet some young people who... have given me the strength to investigate this question that I have carried with me since I was little, but which various fears prevented me from exploring further."

"In recent years, I have met wonderful people who have given me so much and allowed me to experience art. I won't abandon everything because my passions are part of me, but I will live them and propose them again in different contexts," he added.

Mr. Santini, who has more than 8,000 followers on Instagram, has received a variety of comments on his video from social media users.

"God's heart is so happy. Walk beside him, and he will show you even more beautiful things. I'm happy for you," commented a user.

"May the Lord make you his instrument! I too have this dream, and my friend, I will pray for you," wrote another user.