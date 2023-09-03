ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Handmade Model Of Vikram Lander From ''Surprise Visitor''

Internet users loved the heartwarming picture

S Somanath, the chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), recently received a heartwarming gift from a young boy to congratulate him and the team of scientists on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole.

Notably, the little boy crafted the model of the Vikram Lander and presented it to the Isro Chief on behalf of all the neighbors.

ISRO scientist PV Venkitakrishnan shared the picture on the microblogging site ‘X' and wrote, "ISRO Chief Sri Somanath today had a surprise visitor. A young neighbour boy has handed over his own-made Vikram Lander model to the ISRO chief on behalf of all the neighbours."

Internet users loved the heartwarming picture and commented how ISRO's feat has encouraged and motivated young minds to pursue Science.

''This is nurturing, cultivating of new generation!,'' wrote one user while another commented, ''Appreciate boy's enthusiasm. Looks he too wanted to become scientist in future. Good luck.'' A third added, ''The present and the future Chairman of ISRO in a single frame.''

Ever since the successful moon landing on August 23, Mr. Somanath and the scientists at ISRO have been receiving an outpouring of love and appreciation from across the globe.

Recently, the ISRO chief also received an exceptionally warm welcome from Indigo's cabin crew and passengers upon boarding the flight. In a video of the incident going viral, the air hostess was seen greeting Mr Somanath and urging other passengers to welcome the "national hero".

''I'm glad to announce the presence of Mr. S Somanath- the chairman of ISRO who boarded our flight today. A huge round of applause for Mr S Somanath and his team. We are proud to have you on board, sir. Thank you so much for making India proud,'' said the air hostess.

On September 2, ISRO also launched its solar mission, Aditya L1 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Aditya L1 is the first space-based Indian observatory which aims to study the Sun. The solar mission reportedly costs over ₹ 300 crores.