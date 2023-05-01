''Is This Really May?'': As Untimely Rains Hit Delhi-NCR, Twitter Reacts With Memes And Videos

This unexpected weather has taken people by surprise.

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average. Many areas also received rainfall, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heat. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around the 26-degree Celsius mark which is unexpected in the month of May. Heavy rainfall was reported from parts of south and outer Delhi and Noida, while other areas of the national capital witnessed light rain.

Needless to say, this unexpected weather has taken people by surprise. Many people took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of cloudy skies and rain, expressing their confusion and delight.

One user said, '''Have you ever heard of rains on 1 May in Delhi? In all of my almost 2 decades here, never seen it. The sky is overcast with dark clouds!'' Another commented, ''It's May 1. High noon. And this is the view of the cloudy sky outside my window. Drizzle is in the air. Who would believe a summer afternoon could be like this.''

A third said, ''Is it normal to rain around this time of the year? I might be wrong but as far as i remember,it was burning hot last time around may'22. Just asking!'' A fourth added, ''Ooooh..Delhi feels like a hill station right now!''

Here are some more reactions:

View from my balcony - It's raining heavily in May which is supposed to be the hottest time of the year !!#climate#Delhi#delhirainspic.twitter.com/bUIfdHbKns — Preeti Chauhan (@hdpreet) May 1, 2023

A user even compared Delhi's weather to Shimla's. He wrote, ''The weather in Delhi seems to have taken a turn, resembling that of Shimla. Enjoying the cool breeze and pleasant atmosphere..

No fan, no AC, taking one thin blanket, just unbelievable in the month of May in Delhi.''

The weather in #Delhi too seems to have taken a turn, resembling that of Shimla. Enjoying the cool breeze and pleasant atmosphere..

No fan, no AC, taking one thin blanket , just unbelievable in the month of May in Delhi

. pic.twitter.com/A6oWgDoabk — Dr Jitumoni Baishya (@Jitumoni28) May 1, 2023

Raining in Delhi . That's awesome weather in the month of may pic.twitter.com/PDOSQcvGYZ — Chandan Mishra (@marstratpro) May 1, 2023

It's May 1. High noon. And this is the view of the cloudy sky outside my window. Drizzle is in the air. Who would believe a summer afternoon could be like this. #DelhiRains@raman_anuradha@mini_kapoorpic.twitter.com/9yNej8j2Mw — Avijit Ghosh (@cinemawaleghosh) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the untimely downpour has also sparked a meme fest on the internet.

2 minutes silence for all those working from office today!#DelhiRainspic.twitter.com/oFsdVq59TR — Tuushar R Mehta (@Tuushhar_Mehtta) May 1, 2023

Rain in Delhi after long time🌧️



Relief from heat for everyone✨#DelhiWeather#DelhiRainspic.twitter.com/qRrnfzDKow — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) May 1, 2023

What's behind unusual #DelhiRains, change in weather, drought, chechak, Malaria, dengue, haiza, Rohit Sharma poor form



IMD: pic.twitter.com/W8s0XVa6xf — nishant shekhar (@nishantshekhar1) May 1, 2023

Delhi rains in May are such bliss!



Meanwhile Everyone to May: pic.twitter.com/4DL8NOX8qo — Yassh Bajaj (@yassh93) May 1, 2023

Light rain also hit parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the maximum temperature to 28.7 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the season's average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015, the India Meteorological Department said.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted thunderstorms to continue over most parts of the country till May 3.

1) The thunderstorm activity over most parts of the country is likely to continue till 3rd May and reduce significantly thereafter from 4th May.



2) Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm activity and isolated heavy rainfall likely over: — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 30, 2023

The main reason for the unseasonal downpour is "Western Disturbance", Dr Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist at IMD, said, adding that a warning of heavy rainfall has been issued in the Western Himalayan region, meaning more than 6.5 cm of rainfall.