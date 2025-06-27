"Is It Legal?" Unable To Afford House, Man Asks If He Can Live On Boat In India

Unable to buy a house in the major Indian cities owing to the exorbitant prices, a frustrated social media user has sparked a viral discussion after asking if he could live full-time on a houseboat. The OP said he did not have the funds to buy property in metro cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and that he could not afford the EMIs.

"I am unable to afford flats in any of the Indian cities - Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad. I am already aged out, so I won't be in workable age, for EMIs," wrote the OP in the r/indiarealestate subreddit.

"Is it legal for me to hire or buy a small boat, have a kitchen, bath and 2 rooms built on the room. All the cities have few lakes, can I park these boats on the lakes or sea shore and live there," he added.

The OP said he was "frustrated with the prices" and needed serious advice from the community members.

"This is a serious question. Houseboat costs from 15 to 30 lakhs. Moreover, if floods come, I will still be floating."

Social media reacts

As the post went viral, social media users chimed in with their opinions on the matter, with the majority questioning the practicality of such a move. Others raised concerns that the bureaucratic trap and bribes to various officials would make the entire exercise futile.

"I love your plan, the builder lobby must be having wet dreams, wonder where you will find a lake since they have filled the lakes and build apartments," said one user while another added: "Can't you just buy a home in the outskirts of a city? It won't have fun like a boat but at least it will be more practical."

A third commented: "It will be allowed if you're are okay to pay 60 lakh tax for forceful encroachment of public property."

A fourth added: "I don't think you have thought this through. First of you won't be able to just put a big boat in a lake somewhere in the city. Lakes are public property and you can't really use it for personal use. This means bribes which are continuous and cost a lot."