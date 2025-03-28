"Is It Illegal?": Viral Video Of Clothes Drying In US Backyard Sparks Backlash

A viral video showing clothes hanging in a backyard to dry - a common practice in many parts of the world - has sparked discussion online about the cultural assumptions behind the post. In the clip, shared on Instagram, the user clarified that the scene was from an American home and not from India. He shared the video, set to the background of Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us', with a shocked emoji. It shows a backyard washline with clothes hanging on it.

The user- Mohammad Anas- whose bio says he helps students "move, settle and succeed in the USA" shared the video. It opens with a text insert that reads, "Not India, this is USA".

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 5.5 million views and over 13,000 comments. It has triggered a discussion, with many questioning the comparison with India.

"I am very confused. Are we not supposed to do this in the US?" wrote one user. "Do Americans not dry their clothes?" questioned another.

"Sorry, is it illegal to dry your clothes or something?" wrote a third user. "New Zealand here. And what? Using sun and air is the normal way to dry clothes," commented another.

"this is an embarrassing post..drying clothes in the sun has so many more benefits than in a dryer," remarked one user.

"Hanging clothes to dry is an international thing. Likely not a single country in the world that DOESN'T do this," said one Instagram user.

"Germany here. We also dry our clothes in the sun. Smells good and does not waste any energy," wrote another.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a video of a woman drying clothes on the balcony of a Dubai hotel went viral on social media a while back. Taking to Instagram, user Pallavi Venkatesh shot a video of her mother hanging clothes to dry on the balcony of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The clip also showed another balcony with clothes out to dry in the sun. "Moms just momming at Palm Atlantis," the text on the clip read.