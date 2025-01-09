"Is It Equality?": Bengaluru Man's Post Questioning Free Bus Service For Women Sparks Debate

A Bengaluru man has ignited debate on social media with his post questioning the fairness and sustainability of the state's free bus service for women. Taking to X, Kiran Kumar shared his experience of taking an early Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Bengaluru to Mysuru, which cost him Rs 210. In his post, he called the journey “comfortable”, however, he also pointed out the disparity in the fare distribution.

"I took an early morning bus to Mysuru, from Bengaluru. Rs 210 fare. Comfortable KSRTC bus and a world class highway for fast travel. But I got a few thoughts. 1) Nearly 30 of the 50 passengers were women. Just show Aadhar and travel free. Is this fair? Is it equality? 2) 20 men are paying for the entire bus. Is that fair? 3) Saw an old man struggling to find notes to pay, while a well off young woman on video call next to him, travels free. Is that fair?" said Mr Kumar.

Further, in his post, the X user asked why, if the state had a surplus income, the free bus service couldn't be expanded to include all passengers. “Why not make it free for these 20 men as well?" he proposed, suggesting a universal free bus service similar to an airport shuttle.

“All over the world, subsidy and welfare is given to those who can't afford. Here, we have women from two rich cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, traveling free just because it is available. Is it sustainable? 6) Couldn't the same freebie money be used for garbage clearance, pothole fixing in cities, providing water to farmers? Many more thoughts. But realized that we have entered the vicious cycle of freebies for votes. Tough to get out of it in the near future,” Mr Kumar said.

Mr Kumar shared the post on Wednesday. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1 million views. In the comments section, while some users agreed with Mr Kumar's sentiments, others defended the policy as an essential step towards gender equality.

“For approximately 300,000 years since the dawn of humankind, women were largely confined to the home, tasked with raising children, caring for elders, and cooking, while men enjoyed the freedom to roam and explore. Was this fair?” wrote one user.

“we have so much diversity that any rule cannot be fair to all at any point in time. Nothing stops women who are capable to pay, but to set up a complex system to decide who should pay and who shouldn't will not work. There is still so much disparity in workforce,” said another.

However, one user agreed with Mr Kumar saying, “Many of these ladies would have otherwise driven their cars or booked an ola outstation or cab to go to Mysore. Now they go from free on taxpayers money. I am against freebies for anyone - male or female.”

Another said, “Free bus travel should be for the poor, irrespective of men or women, and not for all. That makes sense.”

“At best, they could make it a 25% or 50% concession for intercity travel if they want to make it attractive during elections,” one user suggested.