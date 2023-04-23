Delhi Police Shares Traffic Advisory But With IPL Twist. See Post

The post has already accumulated nearly 2,500 likes and several comments.

The Delhi Police is known for sharing witty and humourous posts on social media. They never fail to give us a hearty laugh with their hilarious content while also sending out a clear message to the public. Now, as most people are busy watching the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, the Delhi Police took the opportunity to draft a special traffic advisory.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Delhi Police posted an important advisory but with an IPL twist. It shared a photo of a broken stump and wrote, "Mujhe tod lo par traffic signal matt todna (Break me but don't break the traffic signal)".

In the caption, the department added, "Breaking the traffic signal only 'wins' you a Challan (Fine)!"

Take a look at the post below:

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has already accumulated nearly 2,500 likes and several comments. Several users were simply amused with the concept and the wordplay displayed in the post, while others flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

"I am sure DP (Delhi Police) has hired some memers," wrote one user. "Well said.. Ppl enjoy cricket...lets not enjoy breaking traffic signal," commented another.

"This one," a third user added along with a heart and laughing emoji. "Who is your meme creator?" jokingly asked fourth.

The image Delhi Police used in its post is from Saturday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PK). It was PK's Arshdeep Singh who broke the middle stump in two pieces with MI's Tilak Varma on strike. Mr Singh's delivery was not a fluke, as on the next ball, he broke the middle stump once again with Nehal Wadhera on strike.