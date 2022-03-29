A Meme-Fest Online After Krunal Pandya Dismissed Brother Hardik In IPL 2022

Krunal Pandya dismissed younger brother Hardik in an IPL match.

A face-off between two brothers in IPL 2022 came to a head when the elder dismissed the younger - no points for guessing we are referring to the Pandya brothers here. Krunal and Hardik Pandya clashed for the first time in the Indian Premier League on Monday night and gave the Internet much to talk about. After having being released by Mumbai Indians, the two were roped in by different teams for IPL 2022. Hardik Pandya was roped in by Gujarat Titans as their captain, while Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants.

During Monday night's match between Gujarat and Lucknow, Krunal Pandya removed his brother Hardik in the 11th over. Krunal bowled on the middle stump as Hardik swung but didn't get it on the middle of the bat. As the ball went high in the air to long-off, Manish Pandey stationed there completed a safe catch.

The dismissal sparked a meme-fest online and Twitter users had a great time joking about family drama. Here's a look at some of the funniest Pandya brothers memes:

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in a thrilling clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Chasing 159 for victory, Gujarat were in trouble at 78-4 but Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 40 off 24 balls to make his team win by five wickets and two balls to spare in Mumbai.

And as for the mini-battle between the Pandya brothers, Hardik Pandya was asked about it in the post-match conference. "Getting out to Krunal would have pinched me more had we lost, but now the family is neutral and happy," he said. "He got me out and we won the match."