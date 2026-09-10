Want Your Own iPhone 18 Photo? Try These 5 AI Prompts

The new iPhone 18 series has arrived, and it gives fans plenty of ideas for creative phone photography and AI-generated images. Whether you want a stylish portrait, a futuristic phone shot or a social media picture, you can use simple AI prompts to create your own image.

You can add your own photo to an AI image generator and use the prompts below. For the best results, replace details such as your clothes, location and hairstyle with your own preferences.

1. Luxury iPhone 18 Portrait

Prompt:

Create a realistic, high-end portrait of me holding the latest iPhone 18 series phone. I am standing in a modern luxury room with soft warm lighting and a premium lifestyle atmosphere. Make the iPhone clearly visible in my hand, with realistic reflections and detailed materials. Keep my face, facial features and identity exactly the same as in my reference photo. Photorealistic skin, natural lighting, sharp details, professional smartphone photography, premium editorial style, 4K quality.

2. iPhone 18 in a Futuristic City

Prompt:

Create a cinematic image of me using the latest iPhone 18 series phone in a futuristic city at night. The city has glowing buildings, colourful lights and a modern cyberpunk-inspired atmosphere. I am wearing a stylish modern outfit and looking naturally at the phone. Keep my face and identity exactly the same as my reference photo. Make the iPhone 18 clearly visible and realistic. Cinematic lighting, realistic skin texture, detailed background, shallow depth of field, professional photography, ultra-realistic 4K image.

3. iPhone 18 Travel Photo

Prompt:

Create a realistic travel photograph of me holding the latest iPhone 18 series phone while exploring a beautiful European city. Show historic streets, attractive buildings and a clear blue sky in the background. I am dressed casually and naturally, with a relaxed and confident expression. Keep my face, identity and natural appearance exactly the same as in my reference photo. Make the iPhone clearly visible without changing its realistic design. Natural daylight, realistic colours, detailed surroundings, professional travel photography, photorealistic 4K quality.

4. Premium iPhone 18 Product-Style Photo

Prompt:

Create a premium advertising-style photograph of me standing beside a large futuristic display featuring the latest iPhone 18 series phone. I am confidently presenting the phone towards the camera. Use a clean modern studio with elegant lighting and a dark premium background. Keep my face and identity exactly the same as my reference photo. Make the phone look realistic, detailed and clearly visible. High-end technology advertisement, studio lighting, realistic reflections, sharp focus, professional commercial photography, photorealistic 4K quality.

5. Casual Social Media iPhone 18 Photo

Prompt:

Create a natural and stylish social media photograph of me taking a mirror selfie with the latest iPhone 18 series phone. I am wearing a fashionable casual outfit and standing in a clean, modern room with attractive interior lighting. Make the phone clearly visible in my hand while keeping the selfie natural and believable. Keep my face, facial features and identity exactly the same as my reference photo. Realistic skin texture, natural pose, soft lighting, realistic phone reflections, modern Instagram-style photography, high detail, photorealistic quality.

How to Get Better Results

For a more realistic result, upload a clear photo of yourself before using the prompt. A front-facing photo with good lighting usually works best.

You can also customise each prompt by changing your outfit, location, lighting, camera angle and mood. Try different versions to create images that match your personal style.

These five prompts can help you turn a simple photo into creative iPhone 18 series-themed images for social media, wallpapers or personal projects.