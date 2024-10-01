Internet Slams Delhi Man After He Says He Was Scammed By Online Date. Here's Why

The man alleged that local cops were also involved.

A man in Delhi recently claimed that he was scammed by a woman he met via an online dating app and ended up losing Rs 16,000. Taking to Reddit, the victim shared his ordeal. "On a dating app, I matched with a girl. She insisted on meeting at a public place and then sent Hudson Lane location outside Bagheera cafe," he recounted. He revealed that he initially met the girl outside the cafe but she "encouraged" him to go inside. "However, as soon as I walked in, I had a bad feeling," he wrote.

The man further went on to describe the "horrible incident". "Waiter gave menu and suddenly this girl asked to order King size hookah, which I refused because I do not smoke and do not want to be at that place," he said. Five minutes later, the woman went to the toilet and the waiter brought them their food, vodka shots and a hookah. The man claimed that the woman didn't touch anything except the hookah and vodka shots, which he later discovered were actually filled with water.

Take a look at the post below:

"She pretended to be getting calls from home, that she would have a headache in less than ten minutes, and to want to leave. Without touching any food or beverages, she wants me to pay the bill and depart as well," the man wrote.

He said that before he could do anything, the woman left the cafe and the waiter brought the bill for Rs 17,170. "They force me to pay Rs 16000. When I give them my card, they say there will be an additional 4% charge, which is how they got me to pay with cash," he continued.

The man alleged that what happened to him seemed to be part of a larger scam. "A few hours later, when my friend and I went there, we noticed the same girl at another table. When we attempted to enter the cafe, security stopped us and refused to let us in because they knew the girl was defrauding other patrons," he claimed, adding that local cops were also involved.

"I lost Rs 16000 and don't know how to recover my money and punish those b******s," the man wrote, before warning Reddit users to avoid the cafe.

The man shared his unfortunate ordeal just a few days back. Since then, his post has accumulated more than 3,000 upvotes.

In the comments section, instead of sympathising with him, Reddit users slammed him for falling for the scam.

"How's it that this scam is going on and on and on for at least a couple of years and one or other man happens to fall for the same," wrote one user.

"Everyone knows about this GTB nagar Hudson Lane scam, why would you still go there and get duped?" commented another.

"Don't you read the posts here? I don't even feel bad for you now. You deserve this," expressed a third.