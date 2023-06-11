Internet Sensations Kili Paul And Neema Lip-Sync 'Adipurush' Song, Singer Reacts

The video has accumulated more than one million likes and over 7 million views.

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema are popular for making Instagram Reels where they are seen lip-syncing and sometimes dancing to Hindi movie songs. Now, adding to the long list of their popular videos is a new clip in which the two lip-sync to a popular song from the upcoming movie 'Adipurush'.

This time, the duo chose to sing 'Ram Siya Ram', performed originally by Sachet-Parampara. "Jai Shree Ram Jai Hind. Let me see u all in the comment," the influencer wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Kili Paul shared the video a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than one million likes and over 7 million views. Singer Sachet Tandon too reacted to the video. "Wow," Mr Tandon commented along with a heart emoji.

Internet users, on the other, simply loved their performance. They flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some posted heart and fire emojis, others called their video "outstanding".

"You just stole every sanatani's hearts. Jai shree ram," wrote one user. "@kili_paul this one is the most beautiful reel you have made brother. lot's of love from india jai shree ram," commented another.

A third said, "It's lovely ...God blessed. both of you...Jai Shree Ram ,,Jai Hanuman". "Outstanding performance bro," added fourth.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time this brother and sister duo went viral for their exceptional dance performance. Not so long ago, the content creators shared a video of them singing a song from the Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone film 'Pathaan'. The two chose to sing the track 'Besharam Rang', performed originally by Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro.

Last year, in October, Kili Paul also visited Mumbai and interacted with several film and television personalities. He met Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, and the two were spotted dancing and singing at an event in Mumbai.