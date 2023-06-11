Video: New Jersey Restaurant Launches 'Modi Ji' Thali Ahead Of PM's US Visit

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24

A New Jersey-based restaurant has launched a special thali dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his upcoming visit to the United States, ANI reported. The owner of the restaurant, Shripad Kulkarni, who is of Indian origin, said the thali has been specially curated on the demands of the Indian community residing there.

In a video, shared by ANI, Mr Kulkarni can be seen sharing details of the "Modi Ji" thali. The colurful thali which includes mouth-watering dishes from across India has items like - Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach, papad etc.

The restaurant owner also added that many people have already tried the special thali. Several customers, who also make an appearance in the video, said that they loved the food and added that the thali is extremely popular amongst the Indian community. The price of the thali has not been mentioned.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A New Jersey-based restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' Thali for PM Narendra Modi's upcoming State Visit to the US. Restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni gives details on the Thali. pic.twitter.com/XpOEtx9EDg — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

Last year, a Delhi-based restaurant also launched a 'thali' dedicated to the PM on his birthday. Ardor 2.1 restaurant, located in Connaught Place, launched a big-sized thali having 56 items with the customer having the choice of opting for veg and non-veg food.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This will be his first state visit to Washington.

During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs informed through a press statement last week.

Meanwhile, the White House said the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep, close partnership between US and India.