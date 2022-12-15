Internet Reacts To The US Women's Cricket Squad With Many Indian Origin Players

Team USA has been named for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Cricket is more like a religion in India, and it is the most popular sport in the country. It is a difficult task for any person to make the national squad. But as the game gradually becomes popular around the globe, Indians are making their presence felt in the teams of different western countries. The United States recently announced its national team for the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa beginning in January 2023, and it was surprisingly full of players of Indian origin.

A 15-player squad to represent Team USA has been named under the captaincy of Geetika Kodali, with Anika Kolan named as vice captain and five non-traveling reserves also announced.

The coaching team is led by Shivnarine Chanderpaul, a former captain of the West Indies cricket team who was also a cricketer of Indian origin, with the USA facing a challenging Group A that features Australia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

📡MEDIA RELEASE: USA Cricket Women's U19s Squad for Historic First World Cup Appearance Named



15-player squad to represent Team USA is named for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next month



➡️: https://t.co/xB789FYppc#WeAreUSACricket🇺🇸 #U19CWCpic.twitter.com/x6Y00UXrE7 — USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 14, 2022

However, based on the name and image of the USA cricket squad that was posted on social media platforms, it appeared to be any other Indian team, which users found interesting.

"USA Cricket Team or India B Team?" asked one user.

"The women's cricket team in the United States is a more diverse representation of India than the women's cricket team in India!" said another.

