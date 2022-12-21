Internet Has Been Racking Its Brains In Trying To Find The Hidden Leopard In This Photo

The picture has been clicked by Hemant Dabi

Everyone likes a good puzzle especially when the challenge is about spotting something. These days, bureaucrats and wildlife photographers often share intriguing pictures related to flora and fauna and test the intelligence of internet users by posting interesting challenges. One such picture riddle credited to wildlife photographer Hemant Dabi is going viral on Twitter. The challenge is to find the leopard hidden in it and internet users have been racking their brains in order to spot the perfectly camouflaged predator.

The photo was shared by the Twitter account 'Fascinating' on Tuesday, with a caption that reads, "There's a leopard in this photo by Hemant Dabi. Can you find it?" The picture has gone viral with 13000 retweets, 3,447 quote tweets, and 1.6 lakh likes.

See the post here:

There's a leopard in this photo by Hemant Dabi. Can you find it? pic.twitter.com/LYoiHf4l9B — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 20, 2022

The picture simply shows a tree bark and soil in the background. One needs to look at the picture extremely closely to make out the hidden creature. Even upon close inspection, many were able to spot the wild animal. However, some eagle-eyed internet users were finally able to spot the leopard sitting in the soil perfectly camouflaged. Many posted the picture again as they highlighted the exact location of the leopard.

“It took me about 5 mins but I finally did. Wow! So cool,” a user wrote. Another commented ''I had to zoom in on every area of the picture to finally find it. Well camouflaged but also a rather small picture.'' A third wrote, ''Yes. Dead center just to the left of the tree lying down in the dirt. Great camo!''

Here more contrast so that you can see it clearly pic.twitter.com/6P8nT6AhaZ — Ashutosh Nandan (@ashutoshceo) December 20, 2022

I had to zoom in to every area of the picture to finally find it. Well camouflaged but also a rather small picture. pic.twitter.com/eEwIOBuqkf — CarmThisIs (@CarmThisIs) December 21, 2022



The picture was first clicked by Hemant Dabi in 2019, who said that he was also not able to see the animal while taking the picture.



