Internet Finds Recourse In Humour Amid The Pandemic. See 15 ROFL Posts

These posts sum up life during the coronavirus pandemic.

The words "unprecedented times" have taken on a whole new meaning with the coronavirus pandemic. When countries across the world began to enter lockdown in March this year, life as we knew it changed completely. Spending over eight hours a day at the office gave way to working from home, and people world-over began to adjust to "the new normal". Over three months in, lockdowns have been lifted in several states and a number of public places have re-opened - but people are still being advised to exercise caution and remain indoors as much as possible. As millions across the world continue to work from home and practice social distancing, take a look at some posts that perfectly describe life during the pandemic.

In these uncertain times, at least one thing hasn't changed - social media is still finding recourse in humour. Here is a look at 15 hilarious posts that perfectly sum up life during the coronavirus pandemic:

When a biker was asked to wash utensils during the ongoing #lockdown.????????

⁦@royalenfield⁩ ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ut4sdHvuvg — SAKET (@Saket_Badola) June 28, 2020

When this all over... I never want to hear the word zoom again.#QuarantineLife — Dr. Juhi Singh (@juh_singh) June 25, 2020

Me emerging from lockdown after a complete rebranding, a tragic haircut and about 8lb extra junk in the trunk pic.twitter.com/aCMcvETL1O — chloé (@chloetansey) May 5, 2020

bro, this quarantine got me charging my phone 5 times a day. — rona (@ronalucas_) June 27, 2020

Interviewer: one skill you mastered during pandemic

me: pic.twitter.com/agkQwaAGXw — Satwiki Deshmukh (@SatwikiDeshmukh) June 28, 2020

The only trip I'm taking this summer is a downward spiral. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 17, 2020

Beginning of Quarantine vs Now pic.twitter.com/qSuY6jjLEM — College Student (@ColIegeStudent) April 2, 2020

2020 so far???? pic.twitter.com/fkrwIMzocQ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 2, 2020

"Network issue" is the new "Got stuck in a traffic jam" — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) July 3, 2020

people wearing masks without covering their nose pic.twitter.com/0pS7VvMEEK — Quinn (@ItsQuinnMoore) June 28, 2020

Me and my coworkers self-quarantined, logging in for the team meeting pic.twitter.com/grwPIrC7NH — ????ick (@mickru79) March 11, 2020

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. To contain the spread of the highly infectious virus, many countries across the world have imposed lockdowns and issued advisories asking people to stay indoors as much as possible. India entered lockdown in March this year to slow the spread of coronavirus. While the lockdown has now been lifted in most parts of the country,various restrictions continue to stay in place and international flights have been suspended till July 31.