Internet Debates As Housing Society Fines Maids, Delivery Persons For Using Main Lift

A housing society in Hyderabad is facing backlash on social media after it said it would fine house helps and delivery boys for using the main lift. A notice put by the society, which states that house maids, delivery boys, and workers will be fined Rs 1000 if they use the building's passenger lift, has gone viral on social media. An X user shared the photo of the notice and slammed the move in a strongly-worded post.

''As a society, we are programmed to hide our dark and dirty secrets and today we think the people who do our hard labour work cannot coexist in the same space as we are. In case they are caught? Like it's a crime? A fine of 1000? It's probably 25% of most of their salary,'' the post was captioned by X user Shaheena Attarwala.

As a society we are programmed to hide our dark and dirty secrets and today we think the people who do our hard labour work cannot coexist in a same space as we are. Incase they are caught? Like it's a crime? Fine of 1000? It's probably 25% of most of their salary. pic.twitter.com/bmwkcs37J9 — Shaheena Attarwala شاہینہ (@RuthlessUx) November 26, 2023

In the same thread, the X user wrote that she had seen construction workers stand in the same line to grab a cup of coffee and house help being treated with respect and dignity, in Western countries.

''I have seen construction workers in the west grab a coffee in the same line as me, share the same space as me, maids respected and treated with dignity. I don't get it why the hell are we so elitist and about what? What's the privilege,'' she wrote, adding that Indians should oppose such discriminatory behaviours.

The photo has sparked a debate on social media as several people have slammed the housing society for its decision, calling it a discriminatory practice. However, some also supported the decision and reasoned that there are separate lifts for the helpers because resident lifts get too busy.

One user wrote, ''Indian middle class and upper middle class staying in urban centers is one of the most classiest and racist communities. I have seen physical demarcation in many societies. More pronounced in high-end gated communities.''

Another commented, ''Absolutely a wrong interpretation. There are separate lifts for the helpers because otherwise the Resident lifts get too busy and so, the Residents have to spend a lot of time waiting for the lift. There are so many Commercial Societies where there are separate lifts for all visitors. Does it mean that Society visitors can't coexist in the same space?''

A third added, ''Every building has something called a service elevator. It's the nature of the work they do, they shouldn't cause inconvenience to tenants and other public using the space. This is normal. Shut up and sit down.''