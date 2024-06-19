International Yoga Day: Meditation, A Simple Way To De-Stress And Relax

Meditation is easy to do and doesn't require any specialised tools.

It is sad how common stress has become. Anything can lead to a stressful situation. Ignored stress causes a host of health problems, including high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and many others. Regularly practising yoga asanas, pranayama, meditation, and other practices will improve your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. One technique that can assist us in clearing our brains and achieving a new level of mental awareness is meditation. Both our physical and mental health can benefit from this activity.

It is easy to do and doesn't require any specialised tools. The practice of meditation, a technique that dates back thousands of years, can assist you in clearing your mind of any distracting ideas and helping you focus. It will help you get rid of any negative thoughts and move forward with ease.

Here are some benefits associated with meditation:

Reduces anxiety: Meditating eases mental tension and lessens pessimistic thoughts and emotions. Blood pressure and other hormones in the body that frequently cause anxiety can be better controlled with meditation.

Improves Concentration: The activity can help you declutter and increase your attention span. This will also help avoid thoughts and feelings that might obstruct our concentration levels.

Slows Brain Age: Improved focus and the release of thoughts and emotions are two benefits of meditation. In this way, meditation improves our ability to remember things, pay attention, and do other critical brain processes.

Better Sleep: Studies have shown that meditation helps people feel less stressed, tense, etc. This encourages better sleep. Both the body and the brain benefit from a restful night's sleep.

According to the Mayo Clinic, meditation also helps you be more patient, creative and self-aware. It also lowers resting blood pressure and resting heart rate.

International Yoga Day 2024

The theme of International Yoga Day this year is "Yoga for Self and Society". The day will be celebrated on June 21. It will focus on how the practice not only improves societal well-being in addition to individual health. It emphasises how individual and collective health are intertwined and presents yoga as a means of fostering both personal development and social progress.



