On International Yoga Day, Some Exercise Their Funny Bone On Social Media

International Yoga Day 2019 is today, June 21, and most of India seems to be celebrating the day with enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Yoga Day 2019 by leading a group of 30,000 people in performing asanas at a massive event in Ranchi. Mass yoga sessions were also attended by union ministers, government functionaries and members of the armed forces. But as #InternationalDayOfYoga and #YogaDay2019 trend at the top spots on Twitter, there are those who have found a way to interject some humour into the proceedings.

Many netizens, including Student Of The Year actor Sidharth Malhotra, have taken to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day with hilarious posts. We compiled some of these amusing Yoga Day posts for you. Take a look.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a picture of his own animated self, performing an aasan he named after himself. "You guys must try the #SidAasan," he cheekily captioned the picture, which has collected over 53,000 'likes' since being shared this morning.

Meanwhile, Sidharth wasn't the only one creating and naming new yoga aasans. Amul, known for its funny, topical posters, used Yoga Day as an excuse to teach the world about three important aasans: Breakfastasan, Lunchasan and Dinnerasan. Of course, the beloved Amul girl provided a tutorial on how each aasan is to be performed:

But perhaps the most well-loved post on Yoga Day 2019 came from the Indian Army. In a tweet this morning, they shared two pictures of the Army Dog Unit practicing yoga. The adorable post, with army dogs doing yoga - or doga - has gone viral online. Take a look at it:

Army Dog Unit practices Yoga for #YogaDay2019 ... pic.twitter.com/0gRgOwTrhO — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

Another video of dogs performing yoga along with their trainers in Jammu was praised by business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Iconic! These canines would easily win the World Cup in ‘Doga'.. They're our new celebrity sportspersons... https://t.co/nLkOtyFqN0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 21, 2019

Meanwhile, on social media, some netizens celebrated International Day Of Yoga by talking about their favourite aasans. (Spoiler alert: the shavaasan, or the relaxation pose, wins by a huge margin here)

M planning to do shav aasan for the entire day . My way of celebrating yoga day — puneet chitkara (@chitkarapuneet) June 21, 2019

On this yoga day I am going to reveal my favourite aasan...🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/SE610TLB9s — Teluginti kodalu👩🏻‍💻 (@NishBrunel) June 21, 2018

Take a look at some other hilarious Yoga Day posts below:

My contribution to #YogaDay2019 is picking up a pen that has fallen down.. ok just kidding. I asked my daughter to pick it. — Comedian Praveen (@Funny_Leone) June 21, 2019

Which Yoga Day post is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section.