On International Yoga Day, Some Exercise Their Funny Bone On Social Media

Many netizens, including actor Sidharth Malhotra, have taken to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day with funny posts

Offbeat | | Updated: June 21, 2019 12:56 IST
Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a picture of his own animated self performing yoga.


International Yoga Day 2019 is today, June 21, and most of India seems to be celebrating the day with enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Yoga Day 2019 by leading a group of 30,000 people in performing asanas at a massive event in Ranchi. Mass yoga sessions were also attended by union ministers, government functionaries and members of the armed forces. But as #InternationalDayOfYoga and #YogaDay2019 trend at the top spots on Twitter, there are those who have found a way to interject some humour into the proceedings.

Many netizens, including Student Of The Year actor Sidharth Malhotra, have taken to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day with hilarious posts. We compiled some of these amusing Yoga Day posts for you. Take a look.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a picture of his own animated self, performing an aasan he named after himself. "You guys must try the #SidAasan," he cheekily captioned the picture, which has collected over 53,000 'likes' since being shared this morning.

Meanwhile, Sidharth wasn't the only one creating and naming new yoga aasans. Amul, known for its funny, topical posters, used Yoga Day as an excuse to teach the world about three important aasans: Breakfastasan, Lunchasan and Dinnerasan. Of course, the beloved Amul girl provided a tutorial on how each aasan is to be performed:

But perhaps the most well-loved post on Yoga Day 2019 came from the Indian Army. In a tweet this morning, they shared two pictures of the Army Dog Unit practicing yoga. The adorable post, with army dogs doing yoga - or doga - has gone viral online. Take a look at it:

Another video of dogs performing yoga along with their trainers in Jammu was praised by business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Meanwhile, on social media, some netizens celebrated International Day Of Yoga by talking about their favourite aasans. (Spoiler alert: the shavaasan, or the relaxation pose, wins by a huge margin here)

Take a look at some other hilarious Yoga Day posts below:

Which Yoga Day post is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section.

