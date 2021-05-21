International Tea Day: Chai-Lovers Are Brewing Up Some ROFL Memes Today

International Tea Day is observed every year on May 21. According to the United Nations, International Tea Day is observed to highlight practices that foster sustainable production and consumption of tea and promote its many benefits. As the world's most-consumed drink (after water), tea has loyal fans across the globe, and today, these fans are flooding social media with tributes to their favourite beverage. If you ask Wikipedia, it will tell you that tea is "an aromatic beverage prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured or fresh leaves of Camellia sinensis." Ask tea-lovers, however, and they will tell you that tea is much more than that. For tea-lovers across the world, this hot beverage can be a cure-all for everything from headaches to heartbreak, a delicious way to drink stress away and a constant companion through long days and nights.
As the world celebrates International Tea Day, take a look at some hilarious ways in which tea-lovers are honouring this drink. Here is a look at some #InternationalTeaDay memes that meme-makers are brewing up on May 21:
#InternationalTeaDay— Paras Jain (@__iamparas__) May 21, 2021
When my friend asks "chai peene chal raha" ?
Le Me : pic.twitter.com/UNXnWKyrHv
Friday , 21 May#InternationalTeaDay ☕— Aditya🥀 (@dynamic_aditya_) May 21, 2021
Chai lovers : ye to mera bala day hai 😍 pic.twitter.com/EPYVFbezwF
A tribute to the longest serving partner of Chai...#InternationalTeaDaypic.twitter.com/irJGBZEK3u— CA Hari Arora (@CAHariArora) May 21, 2021
Truth must be said !#InternationalTeaDaypic.twitter.com/zSbRKH9zeS— Vipul Pandey IFS (@BeingVip1) May 21, 2021
Friday, 21may— Aman Pandey🔥🇮🇳 (@Buchuu1) May 21, 2021
International tea day 2021
Chai lovers:- pic.twitter.com/j88o234zXY
#InternationalTeaDay— Kambakkht Meme ™️ (@Kambakkht_Meme) May 21, 2021
(In call)
Friend :- Bahar aana
Me :- Nahi yaar time nahi hai, busy hu abhi
Friend :- Chai ki tapri ke pass hu, chai ke liye bhi waqt nahi hai?
Me :- pic.twitter.com/RSM0LGsCYG
Feeling sleepy?— Nilamadhaba (@Nilamadhaba18) May 21, 2021
Feeling tired ?
It's cold ?
Night drives
Stress
One solution one drink! #InternationalTeaDaypic.twitter.com/XJgqd5yxsQ
Rajasthan Royals also joined the fun:
???? Every chai lover ever... ☕????#InternationalTeaDay | @yashasvi_jpic.twitter.com/n46CRXfTJj— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 21, 2021
So did Netflix with a picture that's an "eternal mood":
Celebrating #InternationalTeaDay with a picture that's an eternal mood ???? pic.twitter.com/GAiAoF7oa9— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 21, 2021
