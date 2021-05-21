International Tea Day: Chai-Lovers Are Brewing Up Some ROFL Memes Today

International Tea Day 2021: Here is what Twitter users are posting.

International Tea Day is observed every year on May 21. According to the United Nations, International Tea Day is observed to highlight practices that foster sustainable production and consumption of tea and promote its many benefits. As the world's most-consumed drink (after water), tea has loyal fans across the globe, and today, these fans are flooding social media with tributes to their favourite beverage. If you ask Wikipedia, it will tell you that tea is "an aromatic beverage prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured or fresh leaves of Camellia sinensis." Ask tea-lovers, however, and they will tell you that tea is much more than that. For tea-lovers across the world, this hot beverage can be a cure-all for everything from headaches to heartbreak, a delicious way to drink stress away and a constant companion through long days and nights.

As the world celebrates International Tea Day, take a look at some hilarious ways in which tea-lovers are honouring this drink. Here is a look at some #InternationalTeaDay memes that meme-makers are brewing up on May 21:

#InternationalTeaDay



When my friend asks "chai peene chal raha" ?



Le Me : pic.twitter.com/UNXnWKyrHv — Paras Jain (@__iamparas__) May 21, 2021

Friday , 21 May#InternationalTeaDay ☕

Chai lovers : ye to mera bala day hai 😍 pic.twitter.com/EPYVFbezwF — Aditya🥀 (@dynamic_aditya_) May 21, 2021

A tribute to the longest serving partner of Chai...#InternationalTeaDaypic.twitter.com/irJGBZEK3u — CA Hari Arora (@CAHariArora) May 21, 2021

Friday, 21may

International tea day 2021

Chai lovers:- pic.twitter.com/j88o234zXY — Aman Pandey🔥🇮🇳 (@Buchuu1) May 21, 2021

#InternationalTeaDay

(In call)

Friend :- Bahar aana

Me :- Nahi yaar time nahi hai, busy hu abhi

Friend :- Chai ki tapri ke pass hu, chai ke liye bhi waqt nahi hai?

Me :- pic.twitter.com/RSM0LGsCYG — Kambakkht Meme ™️ (@Kambakkht_Meme) May 21, 2021

Feeling sleepy?

Feeling tired ?

It's cold ?

Night drives

Stress



One solution one drink! #InternationalTeaDaypic.twitter.com/XJgqd5yxsQ — Nilamadhaba (@Nilamadhaba18) May 21, 2021

Rajasthan Royals also joined the fun:

So did Netflix with a picture that's an "eternal mood":

Celebrating #InternationalTeaDay with a picture that's an eternal mood ???? pic.twitter.com/GAiAoF7oa9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 21, 2021

How are you celebrating International Tea Day? Let us know using the comments section.