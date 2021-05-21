International Tea Day: Chai-Lovers Are Brewing Up Some ROFL Memes Today

International Tea Day 2021: Here is what Twitter users are posting.

International Tea Day is observed every year on May 21. According to the United Nations, International Tea Day is observed to highlight practices that foster sustainable production and consumption of tea and promote its many benefits. As the world's most-consumed drink (after water), tea has loyal fans across the globe, and today, these fans are flooding social media with tributes to their favourite beverage. If you ask Wikipedia, it will tell you that tea is "an aromatic beverage prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured or fresh leaves of Camellia sinensis." Ask tea-lovers, however, and they will tell you that tea is much more than that. For tea-lovers across the world, this hot beverage can be a cure-all for everything from headaches to heartbreak, a delicious way to drink stress away and a constant companion through long days and nights. 

As the world celebrates International Tea Day, take a look at some hilarious ways in which tea-lovers are honouring this drink. Here is a look at some #InternationalTeaDay memes that meme-makers are brewing up on May 21:

Rajasthan Royals also joined the fun:

So did Netflix with a picture that's an "eternal mood":

How are you celebrating International Tea Day? Let us know using the comments section.

