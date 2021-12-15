Watch: Japanese Billionaire Delivers Food To International Space Station

Are you a sucker for food delivery apps? Well, you aren't alone. Even astronauts are ordering food via food delivery providers these days. Yes, that's true. We aren't bluffing here. And, food delivery providers are trying their best to meet such demands. If you are wondering what we are talking about, here are the details. Uber Eats Japan has leapt into space in order to expand its delivery zones. Don't believe us? Well, the food delivery company has done the unimaginable. It made its first delivery from Earth to space on Saturday by sending meals to the astronauts in the International Space Station.

If you are already stunned by this act, hold on. There's more for you. The Uber Eats delivery wasn't accomplished by any usual delivery guy. For the delivery of food, Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa served as the delivery boy.

Uber Eats Japan posted a video of the food delivery on its Twitter page. There, we see Mr Maezawa delivering an Uber Eats brown paper bag to ISS commander Anton Shkaplerov. Mr Maezawa was dressed in a white T-shirt, shorts and an Uber Eats cap. The caption read, "Uber Eats delivery continues to evolve. One after another to places that are not delivering now." The post also thanked Mr Maezawa for the delivery. Take a look at the video:

Twitter users were bowled over by this unique food delivery. Some called it "insanely cool delivery" while others thought it was "amazing" to get food delivered in space.

これすごい笑

宇宙にデリバリー。。。。

頼む人限られてますが行きたい笑 — kei'???? (@sax4869) December 14, 2021

Mr Maezawa, who is on a 12-day orbit in space, delivered the food after travelling 248 miles. He delivered the food packet within eight hours and 34 minutes of his trip. Mr Maezawa floated into the ISS on December 11 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Many of us are curious about the food that Uber Eats delivered for the first time in space. A report in Travel And Leisure mentioned that the food package contained a space-appropriate meal of ready-to-eat canned Japanese food. It included mackerel simmered in miso, chicken and bamboo shoots, braised pork, and a Japanese beef bowl.

According to the report, Mr Maezawa said, "I just delivered some delicious food. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to handle the first food delivery to space."