International Mountain Day 2025: All About Its History, Significance And Theme

International Mountain Day (IMD) 2025: The world celebrates International Mountain Day annually on December 11 to raise awareness about ecosystems associated with the mountains.

International Mountain Day 2025: History And Significance

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recognised the day in 2003, a year after the International Year of Mountains in 2002. Mountains provide resources, including water, minerals and agricultural products. They are also home to several cultures and traditions. As per the UN, mountains are the "natural jewels", and around 15% of the world's population resides there. Mountains host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots; hence, the UN believe that there's a need to safeguard mountain ecosystems.

International Mountain Day gives a platform to discuss the challenges faced by mountains, including climate change, deforestation and mining. The day promotes efforts related to conservation and sustainable development, and supports local communities and indigenous peoples.

Mountains are home to 1+ billion people, and are a key source of food & fresh water.



Yet, the climate crisis & overexploitation present serious threats to mountains.



Thursday's #MountainDay is an opportunity to highlight the need to protect mountain ecosystems & species. pic.twitter.com/r1QCMQebrK — United Nations (@UN) December 11, 2025

International Mountain Day 2025: Theme

This International Day of Mountains, the theme is "Glaciers matter for water, food and livelihoods in mountains and beyond", which highlights the critical role glaciers play.

The United Nations highlighted the rapid melting of glaciers and their impact across the planet. Glaciers are the lifelines for ecosystems and communities, holding around 70 per cent of the world's freshwater.

This year's theme is extremely important because accelerated melting not only causes an environmental crisis, but also threatens agriculture, clean energy, water security and the lives of billions of people.

"Melting glaciers and thawing permafrost increase risks such as floods, glacier lake outburst floods, landslides or enhanced erosion and sediment, endangering downstream populations and critical infrastructure," UN said.