Men's Day: Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks On What Makes A 'Gentleman'

Happy Men's Day: Ayushmann Khurrana discusses what makes a gentleman.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana delivered a powerful spoken word piece on what makes a 'gentleman' as part of the lead-up to International Men's Day. International Men's Day is being observed today. It is celebrated every year on November 19 to raise awareness and promote mental health support for men. In 3 minute and 50 seconds-long video, Ayushmann Khurrana expounds on what it means to be a gentleman in this day and age. He discusses the idea of a modern gentleman, who has empathy and is not afraid to cry. "Jisko dard hota hai, asal mein vahi mard hota hai (Someone who feels pain is a true man)," he says in the powerful piece. The video was released by a men's grooming brand before International Men's Day.

"What makes a true gentleman? This coming International Men's Day let's find out," wrote Ayushmann Khurrana while sharing the video on Twitter one week ago.

Watch the International Men's Day poem, written by Gaurav Solanki and performed by Ayushmann Khurrana, below:

What makes a true gentleman?

This coming International Men's Day let's find out with me and @themancompany#themancompany#gentlemaninyouhttps://t.co/zA6AfG7htM — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 11, 2019

The video has collected over 4 million views and hundreds of appreciative comments on YouTube since being shared online.

To mark the occasion of International Men's Day, Eros Now also released a Bollywood video compilation to thank all the men who make others laugh, dance and make the world a better place. "From making us laugh for the smallest of things to having our back in the toughest of times, here's a shout-out to all men in our lives!" they wrote while sharing the video.

Meanwhile, hundreds of social media users celebrated International Men's Day online with witty videos, wishes and creative posts. International Men's Day was first observed in 1999 by on Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, who was lecturer in West Indies.

International Men's Day is not just a response to International Women's Day. It is a chance for us to help reduce high suicide rates among men, promote mental health support that men aren't seeking out & the chance to break down stigma & barriers. Do something positive on Nov 19 pic.twitter.com/eyQieSITn7 — Glenn Haughton OBE MBA (@SEAC_Defence) November 14, 2019

International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 every year to raise awareness about the health of men and boys, focus on relevant issues and also promote gender equality.

