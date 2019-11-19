International Men's Day: Theme, History, Celebrations, Messages, Quotes, Significance

Men's Day 2019: Happy International Men's Day was first observed in 1999.

International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 every year to raise awareness about the health of men and boys, promotes gender equality and focuses on the issues they face. The theme for International Men's Day 2019 is "Making A Difference For Men And Boys". The theme focuses on the need to value men and boys and enable people to make improvements in the areas of health and well-being of men's and boys. Indian Men's Advocate and mother of two Uma Challa has a huge role to play to make International Men's Day a global celebration. She pioneered the celebration of International Men's Day to raise awareness about the abuse that men suffer in the anti-male legal system.

International Men's Day was first observed in 1999 by on Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, who was lecturer in West Indies.

International Men's Day Quotes, Messages:

Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.

- Nelson Mandela

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

-Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Books serve to show a man that those original thoughts of his aren't very new after all.

-Abraham Lincoln

"Being male is a matter of birth. Being a man is a matter of age. But being a gentleman is a matter of choice." - Vin Diesel

"A woman simply is, but a man must become. Masculinity is risky and elusive. It is achieved by a revolt from a woman, and it confirmed only by other men. Manhood coerced into sensitivity is no manhood at all. -Camille Paglia

Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe.

-Albert Einstein

The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people.

-Bhagat Singh

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.