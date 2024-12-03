International Cheetah Day 2024: All About The Fastest Land Animals

International Cheetah Day 2024: Every year on December 4th, International Cheetah Day raises global awareness about the urgent need to save cheetahs from extinction.

Renowned as the fastest land animal, the cheetah can accelerate to 70 mph in just three seconds, with strides spanning an impressive 21 feet at full speed. These sleek, slender big cats are easily recognized by their long legs and short yellowish-tan fur adorned with thousands of black spots- typically between 2,000 and 3,000-which provide excellent camouflage. The name "cheetah" originates from the Hindi word 'chita', meaning "spotted one." Adult cheetahs weigh between 46 and 158 pounds.

Cheetahs inhabit the open grasslands of Sub-Saharan Africa, where they primarily hunt small antelopes and wildebeest calves but also prey on smaller animals like rabbits and birds. Female cheetahs are solitary, while males form small groups known as coalitions, often consisting of brothers.

As the most endangered big cats in Africa, cheetahs face a dire future. By 2020, fewer than 8,000 remained in the wild-a staggering 50% decline over four decades. Once hunted for their fur, cheetahs now face habitat loss due to expanding human settlements and infrastructure. Additionally, low reproduction rates further threaten their survival.

International Cheetah Day serves as a crucial reminder of the collective effort needed to protect these incredible animals and secure their place in the wild.

Meanwhile, African cheetahs housed in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park were released into the wild in October in a phased manner, the ANI reported.

As part of the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park--eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023.

Since their arrival, the project has faced challenges, with eight adult cheetahs--three females and five males--dying. Despite these setbacks, there has been some success in breeding, with 17 cubs born in India and 12 of them surviving, bringing the current cheetah population in Kuno, including cubs, to 24.

All 24 cheetahs are held at Kuno. Not one cheetah is ranging free in the wild even after two years into Project Cheetah. Authorities have held discussions with other states, including Rajasthan and additional districts in Madhya Pradesh, to ensure coordinated efforts in the rewilding project.

Beyond Kuno, India has plans to expand the cheetah population to other suitable habitats. Discussions are also underway for introducing cheetahs to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, where preparatory measures are being finalized.