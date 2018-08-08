International Cat Day: Alia Bhatt To Jacqueline Fernandez, These Stars Love Their 'Purr-Fect' Friends

August 8 is dedicated to cats because it's International Cat Day.

It's time to shower your 'purr-fect' friends with love because it's International Cat Day today. August 8 is dedicated to cats by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The special day for cats was created back in 2002 and since then, people who love their kitties celebrate the day with their feline friends. Cats are among the most popular choice for pets. That's probably why some of our favourite celebrities have picked cats as their loving companions. From Alia Bhatt to Taylor Swift, here is a 'cat-alouge' of celebrities who have chosen to have cats as their pets.



On International Cat Day, check out 5 celebs who love their cats.

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi star got her cat as a birthday gift. Named Edward Bhatt, the white feline is perfect for when Alia wants to de-stress and she even considers him as her sickness remedy. The actor regularly features her furry friend on Instagram.

She even made this special post on International Cat Day.

Jacqueline Fernandez

A true cat lover, Jacqueline often posts videos of her furry pet, Yoda. Jacqueline is also a staunch supporter for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Yoda.. in his good looking days.. A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on May 21, 2018 at 11:13pm PDT

Richa Chadha

One of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Richa has named her little kitties, Kamli and Jugni. The Fukrey star always keeps fans updated with endearing and funny updates of her pets. Like this one on International Cat Day.



Taylor Swift

Often dubbed as 'Cat Lady', the singer owns two Scottish Fold cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, and the two surely live an envious life. Taylor often posts pictures of her bundles of joy, giving a glimpse of their lavish lives to fans.

Ed Sheeran

The Shape of You singer's cats, Dorito and Calippo, have their own Instagram account.

Squad goals A post shared by Calippo & Dorito (@thewibbles) on Jul 25, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

Celebrity or not, pets are dear to everyone, so, don't forget to celebrate the day with your purring pal curled up on your lap



