Instagram, Twitter's 'Dark Mode' Feature Is Fodder For Lit Memes

Memes on Instagram's new dark mode have taken over the Internet.

The apps may be dark now, but the memes they have inspired are nothing but lit. Instagram, Twitter and YouTube are among the social media apps that have introduced a 'dark mode' over the last few months. Instagram was the latest to roll out this feature, which allows users to update the usual white background to a darker shade. According to Tech Ahead, using apps on dark mode conserves the phone's battery and also reduces eye strain in low light conditions. While they sound like worthy advantages, it hasn't stopped the Internet from creating memes on the dark mode feature.

While some have complained about too much darkness and eye fatigue, others have just cracked jokes. Some explained, through GIFs and pictures, how switching from dark mode to regular felt like. Take a look at some of the funniest dark mode memes on Twitter:

Display: dark mode

Twitter: dark mode

Insta: dark mode

YouTube: dark mode

*opens WhatsApp* pic.twitter.com/1kIH9xAUTh — jo🥀 (@jossie_t) October 10, 2019

Very less people know actually this picture was taken after introducing #DarkMode :- pic.twitter.com/OTtxsyMkxo — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) October 10, 2019

Youtube : Dark Mode.



Display : Dark Mode.



Twitter : Dark Mode.



Instagram : Dark Mode



Biswa : pic.twitter.com/CmtNxi3mUh — Devanshu 🐼 (@FameFucking) October 11, 2019

When you come out of "dark mode" social media apps pic.twitter.com/uF1sO3VWIK — Kaalkeya (@BaahuNeMara) October 10, 2019

my life switched into dark mode before it was cool — Tina (@kaafitweets) October 10, 2019

*Has iPhone, Twitter, and Instagram on Dark Mode*



*opens Facebook* pic.twitter.com/HWpxpl7TfU — Jake Murray (@jakemurray8) October 9, 2019

IPhone _Dark Mode

Twitter_ Dark Mode

Instagram _ Dark mode again??



Waiting for WhatsApp dark mode like



#Instagramdarkmodepic.twitter.com/5Gpqc6QE26 — 🧟‍♂️YhuR ViLLage P€opl£🧟‍♂️ (@Its_urboijoel) October 8, 2019

The new dark mode feature in Instagram works on both Android and iOS apps. However, it will only run on iOS 13 or Android 10 and higher. This has led to some sad reactions from people who can't access the feature yet.

When Instagram finally gets a dark mode but you only have an IPhone 6 so you can't get it pic.twitter.com/CzkQ7NoJeU — Den (@den_of_geeks) October 8, 2019

When everyone is posting about Instagram dark mode but you are using Android 7. #Instagramdarkmodepic.twitter.com/O6AD849tJn — Prateek (@Prateek0x) October 8, 2019

Users will need to switch to the system-wide dark mode setting on their smartphone to use this feature. As of now, there is no way to toggle between dark and regular mode inside the Instagram app.

Which dark mode meme did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.

