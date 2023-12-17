Instagram Influencer Apologises After Video Shows Her Dancing At Mumbai Railway Station

Of late, the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, railway platforms, and other public places has seen a sharp rise. Despite facing flak online and repeated reminders by authorities, content creators don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Recently, a social media influencer landed in trouble after police took action on her viral video in which she was seen dancing inside the Mumbai Railway Station.

The influencer named Seema Kanojiya was made to issue a public apology by the police after her video violated railway norms. Ms. Kanojiya took to her Instagram handle and shared the video of her apology, which shows her standing in the middle of two police personnel. In the clip, she can be seen accepting that it was wrong and illegal to dance on a railway platform. She also urged other Youtubers and creators to avoid making such videos in public places and further said sorry to viewers.

''Don't make video or reels at railway platforms and inside trains. Passengers face problems and it's offence. I'm sorry to make reels at the railway platform at Andheri and CSMT,'' she wrote. Ms Kanojia also attached a written apology that she submitted to the police.

Here is the video:

''The video that I had made at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) went viral and amassed 70-80 million views. It was unethical and an offense as I was not supposed to make such videos on public platforms. All the Youtubers and Instagram influencers should avoid making such videos and I apologize for creating inconvenience to passengers,'' she said.

The video in question, which was shared on December 4, showed her jumping out of a train and dancing to a Bollywood song on the crowded railway platform. She even bumped into two passengers on the platform and inconvenienced others. Earlier, Central Railway had reacted to the video, saying that an investigation is underway and asked people to refrain from doing the same.

Here's the video:

Central Railways wrote, ''Passengers are requested to refrain from such activities which causes disturbance to other passengers. Under Railway Act section 152 & 153 it's a punishable offence with penalty & imprisonment upto 10 years for the charges of hurting/attempting to hurt other passengers. The above case is being investigated by RPF for further action.''