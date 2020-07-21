Inside Princess Beatrice's Secret Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday.

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of UK's Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married in a surprise, private ceremony that was scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday at Windsor Castle - and now, her sister has shared pics from the ceremony on Instagram in a sweet tribute.

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Monday to share four pictures from the low-key ceremony which was attended only by family members. Princess Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, were among the few who attended - and also made an appearance in Princess Eugenie's Instagram post for her elder sister.

"Couldn't Bea happier (get it)," Eugenie quipped while sharing the pics. "What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together."

The post has collected over 2 lakh 'likes' within hours of being shared.

Princess Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had originally planned to marry in May, but the coronavirus lockdown forced them to reschedule and have a low-key ceremony.

"The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May," the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The palace also released more details of the 'secret' royal wedding, revealing that the bride wore the same tiara as her grandmother Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day. Queen Elizabeth wore the same tiara, made in 1919 from a diamond necklace given to Queen Victoria for her wedding, when she married Philip in 1947.

Even her wedding dress - in a departure from recent royal traditions of customised gowns - was loaned to her by the queen. Buckingham Palace said Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, wore a vintage ivory dress by Norman Hartnell.