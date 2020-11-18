Inside Gauri And Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi Home - And How You Can Spend A Day There

Gauri Khan, photographed inside her house in Delhi's Panchsheel Park area.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has delighted fans with a glimpse of his Delhi home through a series of pictures shared on Instagram - revealing that he and his wife Gauri will open the doors of the newly-redesigned house for one lucky duo. Shah Rukh Khan was born in the national capital, and it is also where he met Gauri when they were both teenagers. It's no wonder then that the city holds a special charm for Bollywood's power couple.

In his Instagram post, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, recently redesigned their house in Delhi, filling it with "love and moments of nostalgia". He also revealed that his fans have the opportunity to win a stay there through Airbnb.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor took his followers on a virtual tour of the redesigned space. He shared five pictures of the house, with the first one showing Gauri. The pictures that follow show the living spaces, the bedroom and the family pictures that decorate the beautiful house.

"With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts," Shah Rukh Khan wrote while sharing the pics.

"@gaurikhan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here's a chance for you to be our guest with @airbnb #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner," he added.

Shah Rukh and Gauri have partnered with Airbnb to open the doors of their South Delhi home to two lucky fans.

"This one-of-a-kind experience will give a lucky duo the chance to spend the night in the Khan home and enjoy their warm hospitality," Airbnb explained on its website.

"Gauri has also curated a personalised experience for the guests which includes - a festive dinner of Khan family favorites and movie marathon of Shah Rukh's most notable and favorite films. Guests will leave this extraordinary experience having spent a day in the life of the Khans, with personalized keepsakes from the family as a treasured memory of this unique event."

In order to win a stay at the Panchsheel Park property, applicants must describe what an open arms welcome means to them, explaining how a warm, inviting welcome helps them belong while they are away from home.

Entries can be submitted till November 30.