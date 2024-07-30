'Insensitive': Influencer Makes Reel Amid Street Fight In Shimla, Video Is Viral

The clip shows people fighting and pulling each other's hair in the middle of the road

The internet has unquestionably transformed the path to fame. Over the years, social media has evolved into a platform for individuals from all backgrounds to amass a global following by showcasing their talents. However, not everyone uses it responsibly. A recent video highlights how some people have become insensitive and are willing to go to any lengths to gain views.

Recently, a video from Himachal Pradesh has surfaced on the internet which shows a content creator recording a bizarre reel, the now-viral video has left the internet shocked. The clip shows people fighting and pulling each other's hair in the middle of the road. Further in the video, onlookers are seen trying to stop the fight, however, the influencer takes the opportunity to turn the incident into a reel by keeping the fight as its background. The girl can be seen smiling in the video.

The caption of the video shared on X by Nikhil Saini read, "Over the last 2-3 years, Shimla's Ridge has become a hotspot for cringe activities. Reel makers have taken over this place, and daily such nonsense videos are made. A viral video on the internet shows a girl making a reel during a fight! Instead of stopping it, they use it to make content. Requesting the local administration to place strict laws against such people and protect our public places."

See the video here:

The clip soon caught the attention of internet users and several users called the act "insensitive and inhumane."

A user wrote, "This is so insensitive & inhumane. Pathetic. Unfortunately, nothing can be done to such people in Law."

Another user commented, "The government has made HP police handicapped to let hooglians create nuisance in the State. Ridge Shimla is just an example, in every tourist destination in HP these people are creating trouble and our CM says they are our guests and treat them softly."

"Not Shimla..it's happening all over Himachal. Manali is becoming sex hub of North India. The way spa centers are growing there. Everyone knows what's happening there. Such things must stop in Himachal to save dev bhumi," the third user wrote.



