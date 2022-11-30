Influencer Dances To 'Hai Rama' On A Treadmill, Internet Is Not Happy

The dancer-influencer often posts dance videos on his Instagram handle.

Instagram influencer, Alok Sharma grooving to the Bollywood song 'Hai Rama' from the movie Rangeela has surfaced on the internet. Mr Sharma can be seen dancing to the popular number on a moving treadmill.

The dancer-influencer is dancing to the song while matching steps with the lyrics. Mr Sharma shared the video with the caption, "Hai Rama."

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has amassed more than 30,000 views with several likes and comments. While some liked his performance, others suggested that he should try something new. A user wrote, "U should try in DID (Dance India Dance)." Another user commented, "Do something different."

The third user commented, "Public needs something new every time. What is this? Same steps every time." "I am bored of your same style... Do something new now," the fourth expressed.

The influencer posted another video of himself grooving to the Bollywood song Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The song 'Hai Rama," is one of the most popular songs and it is sung by Hariharan, Swarnalatha. The 1995 film, Rangeela was written, directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma.

