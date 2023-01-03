'Inflation Is Real': Viral Video Shows Person Struggling Amid Rising Cost Of Living In US

The video has gathered over 1 million views on Twitter

People across the world are feeling the heat of inflation. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows how prices of basic items including toilet rolls, milk, flour, juices and deodorant have jumped due to inflation.

Posted by a Twitter page named Wall Street Silver, the caption of the video reads, "People are struggling with inflation."

Posted on January 2, the video has gathered over 1 million views on Twitter. Echoing similar sentiment, a user wrote, "Yeah it's bad. I easily spend $200 on what used to be $80.Everything is going up."

Another user wrote, "My husband and I keep very strict records of our spending and we have been spending 40% more on groceries every month since March 2022. They are absolutely lying about inflation rates!"

The third user wrote, "The government would have you believe that inflation is between 8-10%. I can tell you food had nearly doubled (100%) from last year and reports from farmers and food producers say 2023 is going to be even worse since all the price increases haven't been seen yet."

The fourth user joked, "Time to adjust your palette and start eating squirrel."

According to AFP, Wall Street stocks saw their worst year since 2008 on Friday, after a "terrible" period shaken by inflation and aggressive moves to rein in costs. The market sag comes amid slowing global growth, slammed by monetary policy tightening, protracted Covid-19 restrictions in China and an energy supply shock after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This is its fourth-worst performance since World War II, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

