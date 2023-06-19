'Indrajeet As Aquaman': Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush Triggers Meme-Fest On Twitter

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush released in theatres on June 16. Soon after the release of the Om Raut's film, social media users flooded Twitter with reactions. While some expressed how much they loved the film, others were not so convinced.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 37.25 crore on its opening day. The film opened to largely average reviews from film critics.
However, the film has received mixed reviews and heavy trolling from internet users. A user wrote, "Modern hair-cuts, tattoos, cheap animations and cringe dialogues. Adipurush is an All India TikTok association meeting."
Another Twitter user complained about Indrajeet's distinctive tattoos. "Indrajeet hai ya...South Delhi ka Tattoo artist."
The third user wrote that Prabhas's character in the film resembled Jesus. "Om raut booked one seat in every theatre for Hanuman ji and made him watch Jesus instead of bhagwan ram."
"Better #VFX than #Adipurush," wrote another user.
"Visionary director Om Raut represented Indrajeet as Aquaman in Adipurush," the fourth user wrote.
Adipurush is based on the Ramayana and it stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres.
The film was initially slated to release on August 11 last year. However, the makers shifted its release date to avoid a clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, for which the actor thanked the makers of Adipurush.Click for more trending news