Indore Couple Opens Unique 'Doggy Dhaba' That Offers Food And Boarding For Dogs

Owning a pet is a big responsibility, and keeping pets healthy and happy is essential. Dog owners also love to pamper their pooches by taking them out to pet-friendly cafes and restaurants. However, now a 'dhaba' has come up in Indore that caters exclusively to dogs. Named 'The Doggy Dhaba', the unique restaurant is created to attract canine customers and their human companions alike.

The unusual restaurant was opened by Balraj Jhala, a passionate dog lover, and his wife. According to the news agency ANI, the dhaba offers food, stays and birthday celebration options for dogs. Further, food delivery parcels are also given from this dhaba for your canine friend.

Mr Jhala revealed that it was during the Covid-induced lockdown that he realized that even dogs were struggling to find food. Before opening the dhaba, Mr Jhala used to feed the dogs he encountered on his way back home at night. He said, “I have been a dog lover since the beginning. I used to work in a hotel till the year 2019, from where I fed the dogs on the way back home at night.”

“It was then that I got the idea of opening a dhaba for dogs and I opened this dhaba in 2020 along with my wife,” he added.

From basic meals to veg and non-veg specialities and supplements, the dhaba offers a range of dog food with prices ranging from Rs 7 to Rs 500 per day.

Not only that, but the Doggy Dhaba also makes customised cakes for dogs' birthdays, allowing them to celebrate their special day in style. “My business also operates online. Dog food delivery boys are also kept who supply food both times,” added Mr Jhala.

The dhaba also offers boarding services for dogs, in an attempt to make it a one-stop shop for all your pooch's needs. The couple tries to ensure that dogs staying at their facility are well taken care of, with plenty of opportunities for exercise, play, and socialization, so you don't have to worry about their well-being.

