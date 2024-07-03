IndiGo Passenger Makes Dance Reel During Flight, Internet Outraged

Ms Sheikh danced to the song "Style Style".

The obsession with sharing photos on social media has evolved into a daily habit of creating reels and short videos and uploading them to platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and many more. Although these videos bring views, likes, and earnings for the creators, however, this process creates chaos and unease for other people since their privacy gets violated due to the wandering cameras of the influencers. Amid this, a video of a woman dancing aboard an IndiGo flight went viral on social media. Several people expressed their annoyance and displeasure over her antics.

The now-viral video was shared by Instagram user Salma Sheikh. In the clip, she is wearing a black saree and dancing in the aisle of the aircraft. Ms Sheikh danced to the song "Style Style" by A. R. Rahman and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam as other passengers watched her and the flight crew closed the overhead bin.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the Instagram reel has amassed over 1.6 million views and 16,000 likes. Many internet users were not pleased with her video.

"Passenger felt much embarrassed ...moreover it's not her private flight to do such nonsense...." said a user.

Another added, "Reason for flights getting delayed..."

"This video is SO CRINGE. Like don't we all have a level of shyness to do stuff like this in public? Ugh. I don't know whether I should appreciate that she is courageous or make fun of her reel choices," wrote a third user.

"Hello stop being nuisance this is not your house," a person said.

Another added, "Ma'am big fan .... opening the emergency exit of the flight exclusively for you"

"So now this happens on flight as well? I thought it was just in traffic signals and trains," remarked a person.

An Instagram user said, "@indigo.6e you should take actions against these kinda nonsense!"